Hemp Living THCa Flower - Papaya Cream (Indica)

by The Green Dragon CBD
About this product

Hemp Living THCa flower is incredibly powerful. Each jar contains 3.5g, 7g, or 1oz of THCa buds. All Hemp Living flower is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed to ensure a premium flower experience.

This unique flower comes in 11 fun strains and 3 different sizes!

​PAPAYA CREAM (INDICA)
Papaya Cream is a lovely Indica strain. In this strain, you'll find fruity and velvety cream notes. Papaya Cream creates gentle body relaxation and euphoric, cerebral highs.

THCA - 19.2%

THC - 0.0%

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
