Hemp Living THCa Flower - Sherbert (Hybrid)

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Hemp Living THCa Flower - Sherbert (Hybrid)

About this product

Hemp Living THCa flower is incredibly powerful. Each jar contains 3.5g, 7g, or 1oz of THCa buds. All Hemp Living flower is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed to ensure a premium flower experience.

This unique flower comes in 11 fun strains and 3 different sizes!

SHERBERT (HYBRID)
Sherbert is an Indica-dominant Hybrid strain that is made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties. This delightful strain creates cerebral energy and a carefree feeling. Try this strain for sweet, skunky citrus, and sweet berry flavors.

THCa: 26.7%

THC: 0.3%

About this strain

Sherbert, also known as "Sherbet", "Sherbert OG", "Sunset Sherbet", and "Sunset Sherbert" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. Sherbet boasts a THC level of 18% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The high potency of Sherbert makes it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. The average price per gram of Sherbert is $20, but may vary based on your location. According to growers, Sherbert flowers into oblong fluffy nugs with rich trichome coverage and dark amber hairs throughout light and dark green foliage. This strain was originally bred by Mr. Sherbinski, who bred Sherbert intentionally to inherit the genetic lineage of its parent strain Girl Scout Cookies.

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
