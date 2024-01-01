Hemp Living THCa Flower - Strawberry Guava (Hybrid)

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
  • Photo of Hemp Living THCa Flower - Strawberry Guava (Hybrid)

About this product

Hemp Living THCa flower is incredibly powerful. Each jar contains 3.5g, 7g, or 1oz of THCa buds. All Hemp Living flower is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed to ensure a premium flower experience.

This unique flower comes in 11 fun strains and 3 different sizes!

​STRAWBERRY GUAVA (HYBRID)
Strawberry Guava is a bright Hybrid strain. Since it is a cross between Strawberry Banana and Papaya, this strain sends you off with happy and relaxed vibes. Perfect for battling stress, anxiety, and PTSD. Try this strain for tropical, sweet, and strawberry flavors.

THCa: 19.7%

THC: 0.1%

About this strain

Strawberry Guava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Strawberry Banana and Papaya. Strawberry Guava is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Guava effects include happyrelaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and PTSD. Bred by Oni Seeds, Strawberry Guava features flavors like strawberry, tropical, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Strawberry Guava typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
