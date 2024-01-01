Hemp Living brings incredible cannabinoids together in these 4mL cartridges from the Maxx Series. With THCa, THC-P, Delta 8 Liquid Diamonds, and Live Resin working together, you won't find a smoother and more euphoric experience anywhere.



​SUGGESTED USE:

1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.

​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

4 grams per pen

THCa + THC-P + Delta 8 THC Liquid Diamonds + Live Resin

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

380mAh battery with Type-C charging port



CHEM TRAILS (SATIVA)

Chem Trails is a boastful Sativa strain. This bold strain won't leave you wanting, because it gives you exactly what you need. Incredible cerebral stimulation and energy, you'll be reaching for this strain at any time of day. You'll enjoy the delicious flavors of earthiness and sharp citrus.



GARLIC COOKIES (HYBRID)

Garlic Cookies is a completely relaxing Hybrid strain. Don't let the name fool you - the flavors are sweet, savory, and earthy, so captivating that you won't want to put this strain down. Choose Garlic Cookies to add to your end-of-the-day, relaxation kit - the perfect complement to fuzzy socks and comfy robes.



KRYPTOCHRONIC (SATIVA)

Kryptochronic is a Sativa strain,. This daytime strain is created by crossing Fruity Pebbles OG, Alien Cookies, and Jet Fuel Gelato, making it a complex and stunning experience. Enjoy flavors of fruit, berry, sweetness, creaminess, and underlying fuel.



RAINBOW BELTS (INDICA)

Rainbow Belts is intensely chill and calming Indica strain that is extremely potent. Indulge in Rainbow Belts at the end of the day for incredibly relaxing results. If you love fruity candy and sweet flavors, you'll want this strain.

