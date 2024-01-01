Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin Liquid Diamonds - Maxx Pens - 4mL
About this product
Hemp Living brings incredible cannabinoids together in these 4mL cartridges from the Maxx Series. With THCa, THC-P, Delta 8 Liquid Diamonds, and Live Resin working together, you won't find a smoother and more euphoric experience anywhere.
SUGGESTED USE:
1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
4 grams per pen
THCa + THC-P + Delta 8 THC Liquid Diamonds + Live Resin
Rechargeable
NOT Refillable
Disposable
380mAh battery with Type-C charging port
CHEM TRAILS (SATIVA)
Chem Trails is a boastful Sativa strain. This bold strain won't leave you wanting, because it gives you exactly what you need. Incredible cerebral stimulation and energy, you'll be reaching for this strain at any time of day. You'll enjoy the delicious flavors of earthiness and sharp citrus.
GARLIC COOKIES (HYBRID)
Garlic Cookies is a completely relaxing Hybrid strain. Don't let the name fool you - the flavors are sweet, savory, and earthy, so captivating that you won't want to put this strain down. Choose Garlic Cookies to add to your end-of-the-day, relaxation kit - the perfect complement to fuzzy socks and comfy robes.
KRYPTOCHRONIC (SATIVA)
Kryptochronic is a Sativa strain,. This daytime strain is created by crossing Fruity Pebbles OG, Alien Cookies, and Jet Fuel Gelato, making it a complex and stunning experience. Enjoy flavors of fruit, berry, sweetness, creaminess, and underlying fuel.
RAINBOW BELTS (INDICA)
Rainbow Belts is intensely chill and calming Indica strain that is extremely potent. Indulge in Rainbow Belts at the end of the day for incredibly relaxing results. If you love fruity candy and sweet flavors, you'll want this strain.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
