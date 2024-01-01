Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Chem Trails (Sativa) - 2g

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here

About this product

Hemp Living THCa | THC-P Live Resin Diamond Sauce comes to us from the Maxx collection. The Maxx collection combines the very powerful THCa with the even more potent THC-P, live resin, and diamonds in concentrate form. This incredibly fragrant and potent sauce is going to send you into the most amazing experience, you won't get tired of it!

Choose from 4 different strains!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
2000mg per jar
THCa + THC-P + Live Resin

CHEM TRAILS (SATIVA)
Chem Trails is a boastful Sativa strain. This bold strain won't leave you wanting, because it gives you exactly what you need. Incredible cerebral stimulation and energy, you'll be reaching for this strain at any time of day. You'll enjoy the delicious flavors of earthiness and sharp citrus.

About this strain

Chem Trails, also known as Chemtrails,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Chem Trails has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chem Trails, before let us know! Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item