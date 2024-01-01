Hemp Living THCa | THC-P Live Resin Diamond Sauce comes to us from the Maxx collection. The Maxx collection combines the very powerful THCa with the even more potent THC-P, live resin, and diamonds in concentrate form. This incredibly fragrant and potent sauce is going to send you into the most amazing experience, you won't get tired of it!



Choose from 4 different strains!



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

2000mg per jar

THCa + THC-P + Live Resin

​

CHEM TRAILS (SATIVA)

Chem Trails is a boastful Sativa strain. This bold strain won't leave you wanting, because it gives you exactly what you need. Incredible cerebral stimulation and energy, you'll be reaching for this strain at any time of day. You'll enjoy the delicious flavors of earthiness and sharp citrus.

