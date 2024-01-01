Hemp Living THCa | THC-P Live Resin Diamond Sauce comes to us from the Maxx collection. The Maxx collection combines the very powerful THCa with the even more potent THC-P, live resin, and diamonds in concentrate form. This incredibly fragrant and potent sauce is going to send you into the most amazing experience, you won't get tired of it!



Choose from 4 different strains!



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

2000mg per jar

THCa + THC-P + Live Resin



GARLIC COOKIES (HYBRID)

Garlic Cookies is a calming Hybrid strain. Don't let the name fool you - the flavors are sweet, savory, and earthy, so captivating that you won't want to put this strain down. Choose Garlic Cookies to add to your end-of-the-day, relaxation kit - the perfect complement to fuzzy socks and comfy robes.

