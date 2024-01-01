Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Kryptochronic (Sativa) - 2g

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here

About this product

Hemp Living THCa | THC-P Live Resin Diamond Sauce comes to us from the Maxx collection. The Maxx collection combines the very powerful THCa with the even more potent THC-P, live resin, and diamonds in concentrate form. This incredibly fragrant and potent sauce is going to send you into the most amazing experience, you won't get tired of it!

Choose from 4 different strains!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
2000mg per jar
THCa + THC-P + Live Resin

KRYPTOCHRONIC (SATIVA)
Kryptochronic is a Sativa strain. This daytime strain is created by crossing Fruity Pebbles OG, Alien Cookies, and Jet Fuel Gelato, making it a complex and stunning experience. Enjoy flavors of fruit, berry, sweetness, creaminess, and underlying fuel.

About this strain

Krypto Chronic, also known as "Crypto Chronic" or "Kryptochronic", is a hybrid marijuana strain from the breeder Compound Genetics. It crosses a Fruity Pebbles OG to Alien Cookies, then Jet Fuel Gelato. Krypto Chronic marijuana has a fruity, berry, sweet, creamy, fuel funk and a complex, bittersweet taste. Leafly readers have also reported coffee, plum, and even tobacco notes. Expect super high THC effects for advanced users, who might get energetic, happy, and relaxed all at once. Some patients turn to Krypto Chronic cannabis to manage anxiety, pain, or depression.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item