Hemp Living THCa | THC-P Live Resin Diamond Sauce comes to us from the Maxx collection. The Maxx collection combines the very powerful THCa with the even more potent THC-P, live resin, and diamonds in concentrate form. This incredibly fragrant and potent sauce is going to send you into the most amazing experience, you won't get tired of it!



Choose from 4 different strains!



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

2000mg per jar

THCa + THC-P + Live Resin



KRYPTOCHRONIC (SATIVA)

Kryptochronic is a Sativa strain. This daytime strain is created by crossing Fruity Pebbles OG, Alien Cookies, and Jet Fuel Gelato, making it a complex and stunning experience. Enjoy flavors of fruit, berry, sweetness, creaminess, and underlying fuel.

