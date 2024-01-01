Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Kryptochronic (Sativa) - 2g
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Krypto Chronic, also known as "Crypto Chronic" or "Kryptochronic", is a hybrid marijuana strain from the breeder Compound Genetics. It crosses a Fruity Pebbles OG to Alien Cookies, then Jet Fuel Gelato. Krypto Chronic marijuana has a fruity, berry, sweet, creamy, fuel funk and a complex, bittersweet taste. Leafly readers have also reported coffee, plum, and even tobacco notes. Expect super high THC effects for advanced users, who might get energetic, happy, and relaxed all at once. Some patients turn to Krypto Chronic cannabis to manage anxiety, pain, or depression.
