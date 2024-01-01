Hemp Living THCa | THC-P Live Resin Diamond Sauce comes to us from the Maxx collection. The Maxx collection combines the very powerful THCa with the even more potent THC-P, live resin, and diamonds in concentrate form. This incredibly fragrant and potent sauce is going to send you into the most amazing experience, you won't get tired of it!



Choose from 4 different strains!



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

2000mg per jar

THCa + THC-P + Live Resin



RAINBOW BELTS (INDICA)

Rainbow Belts is intensely chill and calming Indica strain that is extremely potent. Indulge in Rainbow Belts at the end of the day for incredibly relaxing results. If you love fruity candy and sweet flavors, you'll want this strain.

