Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Rainbow Belts (Indica) - 2g

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Hemp Living THCa | THC-P Live Resin Diamond Sauce comes to us from the Maxx collection. The Maxx collection combines the very powerful THCa with the even more potent THC-P, live resin, and diamonds in concentrate form. This incredibly fragrant and potent sauce is going to send you into the most amazing experience, you won't get tired of it!

Choose from 4 different strains!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
2000mg per jar
THCa + THC-P + Live Resin

RAINBOW BELTS (INDICA)
Rainbow Belts is intensely chill and calming Indica strain that is extremely potent. Indulge in Rainbow Belts at the end of the day for incredibly relaxing results. If you love fruity candy and sweet flavors, you'll want this strain.

About this strain

Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. This strain is bred by Archive Seed Bank and Purple City Genetics.

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
