Crafted with a carefully balanced mix of proprietary magic mushrooms, Hidden Hills Trippy Hills Mushie Conez lead you straight into a journey with only one destination: euphoria.



Each cone creates a wonderful experience not only for your mind but also your tastebuds. Let the yummy flavors melt over your tongue while your mind prepares for its self-exploration journey.



Each pack comes with 2 perfectly flavored cones. Enjoy your unique experience with Hidden Hills Trippy Hills Mushie Conez.



Grab any of the delicious flavors;



Chocolate Trip Drip (milk chocolate with chocolate chip cookies)

Crunch Cereal Milk (white chocolate with frosted cereal)

Strawberry Cluster Cake (white chocolate with strawberry shortcake)

Thick Mintz (milk chocolate with fudge mint cookies)

Wookie Monsterz (white chocolate with cookies and cream)



HIDDEN HILLS TRIPPY HILLS MUSHIE CONEZ SPECIFICATIONS

2 conez per pack

1/2 cone per serving

4 servings per pack

Proprietary mushroom blend

Contains muscimol and muscarine

