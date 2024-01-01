Hidden Hills - Trippy Hills Mushie Conez - 2 Conez

by The Green Dragon CBD
About this product

Crafted with a carefully balanced mix of proprietary magic mushrooms, Hidden Hills Trippy Hills Mushie Conez lead you straight into a journey with only one destination: euphoria.

Each cone creates a wonderful experience not only for your mind but also your tastebuds. Let the yummy flavors melt over your tongue while your mind prepares for its self-exploration journey.

Each pack comes with 2 perfectly flavored cones. Enjoy your unique experience with Hidden Hills Trippy Hills Mushie Conez.

Grab any of the delicious flavors;

Chocolate Trip Drip (milk chocolate with chocolate chip cookies)
Crunch Cereal Milk (white chocolate with frosted cereal)
Strawberry Cluster Cake (white chocolate with strawberry shortcake)
Thick Mintz (milk chocolate with fudge mint cookies)
Wookie Monsterz (white chocolate with cookies and cream)

HIDDEN HILLS TRIPPY HILLS MUSHIE CONEZ SPECIFICATIONS
2 conez per pack
1/2 cone per serving
4 servings per pack
Proprietary mushroom blend
Contains muscimol and muscarine

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
