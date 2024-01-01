HiXotic, by Purlyf, delivers a potent cannabinoid blend in The Jeffrey Delta 9 | Delta 8 | HHC | THCh Gummies. HiXotic The Jeffrey gummies pack a punch of strength and flavor in these fun gummies. Each 2,625mg jar contains 21 gummies at a whopping 125mg each! So be careful when choosing your first dose of these delicious gummies. Try yummy flavors such as Hawaiian Sucka Punch, Pineapple Cactus Cooler, or Rocket Pop.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 21 gummies per jar Vegan & Gluten-Free Delta 8 + Delta 9 + HHC + THCh 125mg of THC blend per gummy 2,625mg of THC blend total
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.