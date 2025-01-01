Kick back, relax and let HiXotic do the rolling. These convenient Trap’d Out Jeffrey pre-rolls are celebrated for their high potency blends infused with strain specific live resin terpenes. Each pre-roll contains 1 gram each. Choose a high-impact strain according to your desired flavors and effects.
HiXotic Trap’d Out Jeffrey Pre-Rolls Details 1 gram each THCA Sold Individually Live resin terps
Trap’d Out Jeffrey Pre-Roll Strains Strawslush Diesel (Sativa): This uplifting and energizing sativa pre-roll is dipped in sauce & kief.
Peach Ringz OG (Indica): A relaxing and euphoric pre-roll with sweet and slightly sour peach flavor. Dipped in rosin & kief.
Blue Cotton Candy Kush (Hybrid): Enjoy this aromatic, sweet hybrid with giggly, relaxing effects. Dipped in liquid diamond & kief.
