Hixotic Trap'd Out Jeffrey THCa Sugar + THCP + D9 Vape Pen comes in the Sativa strain: AK 47. This blend of cannabinoids lends to an insanely potent experience that you will love.
AK 47 is an intense Sativa strain that is uplifting and cerebral. You'll enjoy the sweet, sour, and earthy flavors that this strain delivers.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS: 3g per pen, THCa Sugar + THCP + D9, 5 clicks to turn on/off, Rechargeable, NOT Refillable, Disposable, 400 mAh, Pre-Heat Button (Click 2 times to preheat, stop preheat with 1 click), Type C charger not included
