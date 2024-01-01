The HiXotic (by Purlyf) Trap'd Out Jeffrey THCa Sugar | THCP | D9 Vape Pen delivers a quality blend of premium cannabinoids. With this proprietary formula, you can expect an insanely potent experience. This vape pen comes in a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain; Cherry Bomb.
Cherry Bomb is a highly popular Hybrid strain with evenly balanced Sativa and Indica effects. This strain does lend to create a more focused and relaxed atmosphere while delivering berry, sweet, and woody flavors.
Each pen is 3 grams.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 3g per pen THCa Sugar + THCP + D9 5 clicks to turn on/off Rechargeable NOT Refillable Disposable 400 mAh Pre-Heat Button (Click 2 times to preheat, stop preheat with 1 click) Type C charger, not included
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.