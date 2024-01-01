Hixotic - Trap'd Out Jeffrey THCa Sugar | THCP | D9 Vape Pen - Cherry Bomb - 3g

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

The HiXotic (by Purlyf) Trap'd Out Jeffrey THCa Sugar | THCP | D9 Vape Pen delivers a quality blend of premium cannabinoids. With this proprietary formula, you can expect an insanely potent experience. This vape pen comes in a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain; Cherry Bomb.

Cherry Bomb is a highly popular Hybrid strain with evenly balanced Sativa and Indica effects. This strain does lend to create a more focused and relaxed atmosphere while delivering berry, sweet, and woody flavors.​

Each pen is 3 grams.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
3g per pen
THCa Sugar + THCP + D9
5 clicks to turn on/off
Rechargeable
NOT Refillable
Disposable
400 mAh
Pre-Heat Button (Click 2 times to preheat, stop preheat with 1 click)
Type C charger, not included

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item