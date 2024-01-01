Hixotic - Trap'd Out Jeffrey THCa Sugar | THCP | D9 Vape Pen - Tigers Blood - 3g

by The Green Dragon CBD
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

The HiXotic (by Purlyf) Trap'd Out Jeffrey THCa Sugar | THCP | D9 Vape Pen delivers a quality blend of unique and premium cannabinoids. With this proprietary formula, you can expect an insanely potent experience. This vape pen comes in an intensely calming Indica; Tigers Blood.

Tigers Blood can also be referred to as "Tigers Blood OG", "Tiger Blood Kush", and "Tiger Blood". This is a rare Indica strain that delivers a couch-locking and sedating experience. This strain is perfect to help manage pain, stress, and anxiety. If you enjoy spicy and earthy flavors with strong herbal undertones, this strain is for you!

Each pen is 3 grams.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
3g per pen
THCa Sugar + THCP + D9
5 clicks to turn on/off
Rechargeable
NOT Refillable
Disposable
400 mAh
Pre-Heat Button (Click 2 times to preheat, stop preheat with 1 click)
Type C charger, not included

About this strain

Tiger's Blood, also known as "Tiger's Blood OG," "Tiger Blood Kush" and "Tiger Blood," is a rare indica marijuana strain and phenotype of OG Kush. This strain produces sedating effects that hit you instantaneously and leave you locked to the sofa. Tiger's Blood will make you feel happy, floaty, relaxed, and lazy. This strain features spicy and earthy flavors with strong herbal undertones. Boasting a THC percentage of 18%, medical marijuana patients seek this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic disorders like insomnia, cramps, and pain. Tigers Blood was originally bred by Virgin Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
