The HiXotic (by Purlyf) Trap'd Out Jeffrey THCa Sugar | THCP | D9 Vape Pen delivers a quality blend of unique and premium cannabinoids. With this proprietary formula, you can expect an insanely potent experience. This vape pen comes in an intensely calming Indica; Tigers Blood.



Tigers Blood can also be referred to as "Tigers Blood OG", "Tiger Blood Kush", and "Tiger Blood". This is a rare Indica strain that delivers a couch-locking and sedating experience. This strain is perfect to help manage pain, stress, and anxiety. If you enjoy spicy and earthy flavors with strong herbal undertones, this strain is for you!



Each pen is 3 grams.



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

3g per pen

THCa Sugar + THCP + D9

5 clicks to turn on/off

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

400 mAh

Pre-Heat Button (Click 2 times to preheat, stop preheat with 1 click)

Type C charger, not included

