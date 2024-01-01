Hometown Hero Delta 8 THC Moon Rocks come in 4 gram jars containing premium CBD flower fully coated in Delta 8 distillate, then dipped in CBD kief. Perfectly designed to enhance your flower experience whether you smoke it alone or add it to the top of your favorite flower!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS: 800mg D8 per package 200mg D8 per gram Enhanced with CBD and terpenes
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.