Koi Delta 9 + CBD Gummies provide CBD with the addition of Delta 9 THC to encourage the entourage effect. The entourage effect allows all cannabinoids in the product to work together to deliver better results for you. These gummies come in yummy grape flavor.
SUGGESTED USE Take 1 gummy and wait 45 minutes to determine dosage. Take up to 3 times daily.
KEY ELEMENTS Total 750mg CBD per jar Total 150mg Delta 9 THC per jar 25mg CBD per gummy 5mg Delta 9 THC per gummy 30 gummies per jar
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.