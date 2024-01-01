Huka Puff - CBD Puffs Vape Pens

Huka Puff CBD Puffs Vape Pens uses CBD isolate to make these pens the healthy alternative to your other nicotine or THC vape pens. CBD can be beneficial in a variety of ways, but overall general wellness is the main goal along with relaxing effects CBD has on most people.

Enjoy 5000 puffs in each of these 1200mg disposable vape pens.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
1200mg per vape pen
5000 puffs per vape pen
CBD Isolate
Disposable
Rechargeable
Zero Nicotine
THC-Free


FLAVORS
Blue Razz
Peaches & Cream
Mandarin Orange
Strawberry Shortcake
Fresh Mint
Watermelon Ice

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
