Huka Puff CBD Puffs Vape Pens uses CBD isolate to make these pens the healthy alternative to your other nicotine or THC vape pens. CBD can be beneficial in a variety of ways, but overall general wellness is the main goal along with relaxing effects CBD has on most people.
Enjoy 5000 puffs in each of these 1200mg disposable vape pens.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 1200mg per vape pen 5000 puffs per vape pen CBD Isolate Disposable Rechargeable Zero Nicotine THC-Free
FLAVORS Blue Razz Peaches & Cream Mandarin Orange Strawberry Shortcake Fresh Mint Watermelon Ice
