Huka Puff THC Puffs Vape Pens deliver a healthy combination of THC-P and HHC to send you into a mood-boosting head high and buzzing body high. Bonus - you'll love the overall general wellness benefits you receive from these pens.
Enjoy 1000 puffs in each of these disposable vape pens.
If you are just here for the general wellness and benefits, without the body and head highs that come with THC, grab Huka Puff CBD Puffs Vape Pens here.
These vape pens are NOT rechargeable.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 1000 puffs per vape pen THC-P + HHC Disposable Zero Nicotine
