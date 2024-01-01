Huka Puff - THC Puffs Vape Pens

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

Huka Puff THC Puffs Vape Pens deliver a healthy combination of THC-P and HHC to send you into a mood-boosting head high and buzzing body high. Bonus - you'll love the overall general wellness benefits you receive from these pens.

Enjoy 1000 puffs in each of these disposable vape pens.

If you are just here for the general wellness and benefits, without the body and head highs that come with THC, grab Huka Puff CBD Puffs Vape Pens here.​

These vape pens are NOT rechargeable.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
1000 puffs per vape pen
THC-P + HHC
Disposable
Zero Nicotine


FLAVORS
Tropical Punch
Frozen Mango
Red Gummy Bear
Grape Ice
Blueberry Mist
Watermelon Sugar

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item