Hulkamania Body Slam HHC Gummies send you off on a cerebral and euphoric journey. Deliciously watermelon-flavored, these gummies contain a perfect 100mg balance of HHC and Delta 8, as well as a small percentage of Delta 9. These gummies are high energy and create an intense body high.
Try these delicious gummies today!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS HHC + Delta 8 + Delta 9 THC 10 gummies per bag 1000mg per bag 100mg per piece
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.