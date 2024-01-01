JustCBD - CBD Gummies - Sour Cherries

JustCBD Sour Cherries are CBD Gummies that are intended to help you take your wellness routine to the next level. The 3000mg jar has 50mg CBD per gummy.

SUGGESTED USE
Start with 1 gummy and work your way up when needed.

JUSTCBD SOUR CHERRIES – 3000mg
3000mg CBD* per package

Supplement Facts:

Serving Size: 4 pcs. (42g), Approx. 50mg CBD per gummy. Amount per Serving: Calories: 136, Total Fat: 0g (0% DV), Saturated Fat: 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat: 0g (0% DV),

Cholesterol: 0mg (0% DV), Sodium: 0mg (0% DV), Total Carbohydrate: 31g (10% DV), Dietary Fiber: 0g (0% DV), Total Sugars: 25g, Added Sugars: 25g (50% DV), Protein: 3g, Vit. D: 0mcg (0% DV), Calcium: 0mg (0% DV), Iron: 0mg (0% DV), Potassium: 0mg (0% DV). *Percent daily values based on 2000 calorie diet.

NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS, LOW SODIUM, PEANUT FREE, FAT FREE, GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE, MSG FREE.

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
