Koi - Delta 8 Gummies - 500mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

Koi Delta 8 Gummies come in potent jars that contain 500mg of Delta 8 THC total. Enjoy 25mg Delta 8 THC in each gummy. Every jar comes with 20 deliciously flavored gummies.

Enjoy flavors such as Watermelon, Blue Razz, Strawberry, Grape, and Sour Cherry.

Serving Size: 1 Gummy, 25 mg delta 8 THC every 6 hours – wait 30-40 minutes to determine the initial effect before taking more

Servings per Container: 20 gummies, 500 mg delta-8 THC

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
