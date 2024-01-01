Kush Burst Delta 8 Gummies are packed with 50mg of Delta 8 THC in every gummy. The 10 count in the pack means there is 500mg in each bag. Kush Burst makes some of the best tasting and most powerful gummies around.
Try any (or all!) of the 8 delicious flavors!
Product Specifications Hemp-Derived Gummies, made by Kush Burst 500mg (10 PK) 50mg per gummy Gluten Free Organic gelatin (kosher) All Organic ingredients 8 Delicious Flavors
