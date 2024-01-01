Kush Burst Dreamz Blend Gummies contain a proprietary blend of CBN, CBD, Delta 9, and THC-P, with Delta 8 Live Resin and Melatonin. If you've been looking for your next nighttime gummies, these are it. With all of these cannabinoids working in sync, you can rest.... well, ya, just rest! These gummies are the sleep aid of your dreams, with 100mg blend of sleepy ingredients per gummy.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 10 gummies per jar 1000mg per jar 100mg blend per gummy CBN + CBD + THC-P + Delta 9 + Delta 8 + Super Indica Live Resin + Melatonin 2 Flavors Sleep Aid Long-Lasting Non-Habit Forming
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.