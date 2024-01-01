Kush Burst - Dreamz Blend Gummies - 1000mg

Kush Burst Dreamz Blend Gummies contain a proprietary blend of CBN, CBD, Delta 9, and THC-P, with Delta 8 Live Resin and Melatonin. If you've been looking for your next nighttime gummies, these are it. With all of these cannabinoids working in sync, you can rest.... well, ya, just rest! These gummies are the sleep aid of your dreams, with 100mg blend of sleepy ingredients per gummy.

​PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
10 gummies per jar
1000mg per jar
100mg blend per gummy
CBN + CBD + THC-P + Delta 9 + Delta 8 + Super Indica Live Resin + Melatonin
2 Flavors
Sleep Aid
Long-Lasting
Non-Habit Forming

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
