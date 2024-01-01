Kush Burst Super Delta 9 Blend Gummies pack a punch that has never been seen before in Kush Burst products. Enjoy a euphoric, mood-boosting, and uplifting experience from Delta 9 THC and THC-P infused with Delta 8 working together. With a 125mg blend of THC, these gummies are as potent as they are delicious. You can find well-known Kush Burst flavors in these gummies.
Choose from 3 flavors: Juicy Watermelon, Sour Blue Raz, and Mystery Berry
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 10 gummies per jar 1250mg per jar 125mg blend per gummy D9 + THC-P infused with Delta 8 3 Flavors Long-Lasting Non-Habit Forming Rapid Release Formula
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.