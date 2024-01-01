Kush Burst Super Knockout Blend Gummies are extremely powerful. If you thought the Super Delta 9 Gummies were potent, think again - these gummies combine 5 different cannabinoids to create a uniquely intense experience. Each gummy contains a 125mg blend of Delta 9, THCP, THCX, HHCP and is infused with Delta 8. If you're ready for the next step in your Kush Burst gummy journey, these gummies are it!
Choose from 3 flavors: Magic Blue Raz, Tropical Twist, Watermelon Blast
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 10 gummies per jar 1250mg per jar 125mg blend per gummy D9 + THC-P + THC-X + HHC-P infused with Delta 8 3 Flavors Long-Lasting Non-Habit Forming Rapid Release Formula
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.