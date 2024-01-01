Kush Burst Super Knockout Blend Vape Pens are extremely potent yet create a smooth experience. Get ready for an electrifying cerebral euphoria in each of these 2.2 mL pens (2.2g). Stress, anxiety, pain, and more are going to be far away once you hit these pens.



Try them in any of the 6 unique strains.



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

2.2 grams per vape pen

D9 + THC-P + THC-X + HHC-P infused with Delta 8

Draw-activated

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

Micro-USB charger cable NOT included

​



ANIMAL COOKIES (INDICA-HYBRID)

Animal Cookies, aka Animal Crackers, is an Indica-dominant Hybrid strain. This strain was created by crossing GSC and Fire OG. Animal Cookies has a sweet and sour aroma that'll leave you wanting more. This strain may be effective at relieving pain and insomnia, so use at the end of a long and stressful day.



BLUE FIRE (INDICA)

Blue Fire is a sleepy and relaxing Indica strain that is made by crossing Blue Dream and Fire OG. This strain deliver delicious berry flavors with notes of fuel and citrus. Enjoy high energetic, tingly, and giggly feelings.



LEMON ZKITTLES (SATIVA)

Lemon Zkittles is is strong Sativa strain. Enjoy sharp and tart flavors of citrus, lemon, and mint while sinking into giggle, creative, and talkative moods.



PINK CANDY KUSH (SATIVA)

Pink Candy Kush is an uplifting and intense Sativa strain. This strain has a sweet, sour, fruity, and citrus flavor profile - like a cold glass of pink lemonade! This strain sends you into a happy and tingly experience.



SPACE OCTANE (INDICA-HYBRID)

Space Octane is an Indica-dominant Hybrid strain. If you enjoy diesel and berry notes, this strain is for you! Perfect for the end of a long day, this strain is uplifting yet relaxing and chill.



WHITE GHOST (HYBRID)

White Ghost is a balanced Hybrid strain. This cerebral and out-of-body effects are potent and will help relax you after all of life's stressors.

