About this product
Lost THC, by the renowned brand Lost Mary, delivers meticulously crafted disposable vape pens for enthusiasts seeking an elevated experience. Discover Lost THC V2 Disposable Vape Pens! Each pen contains 7.5 grams of a potent blend of THCa, Delta 9, Delta 6, and THCP, ensuring a rich and satisfying vaping experience.
These premium vape pens feature adjustable voltage settings for customizable consumption, an optimized ceramic coil that heats all of the cannabis oil at the same time for smooth draws, and clogging-resistant technology. Plus, the LED display keeps you informed about battery and oil levels. Perfect for on-the-go use, these disposable vape pens offer a convenient and flavorful way to enjoy your favorite strains, providing relief from stress, anxiety, chronic pain, and more.
Elevate your smoking experience with these V2 Disposable Vape Pens from Lost THC by Lost Mary.
LOST THC STRAINS
For more information on each individual strain, scroll down.
Blue Dream (Sativa)
Blueberry Faygo (Hybrid)
Fruity Pebbles (Sativa)
Forbidden Gelato (Indica)
Jealousy Juice (Indica)
Private Reserve OG (Hybrid)
Black Edition
Cherry Zlushie (Indica)
Doppio (Sativa)
Strawberry Cough (Sativa)
Super Sour Diesel (Sativa)
Gold Edition
24K Gold (Hybrid)
Godfather (Indica)
Gold Berry (Sativa)
Golden Goat (Hybrid)
Fulfillment
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
