Enjoy a premium vape pen that blends THCA live concentrate with THCP, Delta-6 and Delta-9 THC. Lost THC’s V3 vape is designed for maximum flavor, potency, and convenience, culminating in your new favorite way to vape. 7.5 grams.



Choose your favorite strain and use the comprehensive display to monitor battery life, voltage, oil levels, and more.



​



Lost THC V3 7.5 Details

7.5 grams (7500 milligrams)

THCA, THCP, Delta-6 & Delta-9

3 Temperature Settings

Ceramic Coil Heating

USB-C Rechargeable

3rd Party Lab Tested

Battery Life Indicator

Voltage Indicator

Oil Level Indicator

​



Lost THC Vape Pen Strains

Learn about indica, sativa, and hybrid strains here, so you can pick the strain that best suits your needs and desires.



OG Kush (Sativa)

Enjoy citrusy, herbal, and sour flavors and happy, giggly feelings.



Watermelon Gelato (Hybrid)

Juicy watermelon and creamy gelato flavors and balanced effects of focus and creativity with a relaxing body high.



Apples & Bananas (Indica)

Sweet, fruity flavors of apple and berry with relaxed, tingly effects.



Blue Zlushie (Indica)

Big berry and tart candy flavor that will lift up your mind and soothe your body.

