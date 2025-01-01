About this product
Enjoy a premium vape pen that blends THCA live concentrate with THCP, Delta-6 and Delta-9 THC. Lost THC’s V3 vape is designed for maximum flavor, potency, and convenience, culminating in your new favorite way to vape. 7.5 grams.
Choose your favorite strain and use the comprehensive display to monitor battery life, voltage, oil levels, and more.
Lost THC V3 7.5 Details
7.5 grams (7500 milligrams)
THCA, THCP, Delta-6 & Delta-9
3 Temperature Settings
Ceramic Coil Heating
USB-C Rechargeable
3rd Party Lab Tested
Battery Life Indicator
Voltage Indicator
Oil Level Indicator
Lost THC Vape Pen Strains
Learn about indica, sativa, and hybrid strains here, so you can pick the strain that best suits your needs and desires.
OG Kush (Sativa)
Enjoy citrusy, herbal, and sour flavors and happy, giggly feelings.
Watermelon Gelato (Hybrid)
Juicy watermelon and creamy gelato flavors and balanced effects of focus and creativity with a relaxing body high.
Apples & Bananas (Indica)
Sweet, fruity flavors of apple and berry with relaxed, tingly effects.
Blue Zlushie (Indica)
Big berry and tart candy flavor that will lift up your mind and soothe your body.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
