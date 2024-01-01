Medterra Calming CBD Chews were developed with supporting, calming ingredients including Valerian Root and L-Tryptophan, to help keep your pet happy and relaxed. Each chew contains 10mg of CBD, making it easy to track and monitor your pet’s serving size. The chews are soft and easy to eat for any dog. The bacon flavor definitely is loved by all!



Medterra also makes Joint Support Chews with peanut butter flavor.



Dosage for your Pet

30 chews per bag, 10mg of CBD per chew

0 lbs- 25lbs: 1/2 chew (5mg)

26 lbs- 50 lbs: 1 chew (10mg)

51 lbs- 75 lbs: 1.5 chews (15mg)

75 lbs+: 2 chews (20mg)

Medterra Calming CBD Chews - Ingredients

Chickpea Flour, Potato Flour, Cane Molasses, Tapioca Starch, Water, Glycerin, Hemp Seed Powder, Natural Bacon flavor, Lecithin, Organic Chamomile, Valerian Root, Safflower Oil, Organic Passion Flower, Organic Ginger Root, L-Tryptophan, L-Theanine, Cannabidiol (CBD), Ascorbic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Calcium Propionate, Vitamin E, DI-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate.



Grown and extracted in the USA, this quality CBD is fully compliant under the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Pilot Program and Medterra is certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. Medterra’s CBD products are third-party tested and completely legal.

