Medterra Joint Support CBD Chews for pets may be your pet’s best friend and help them navigate their day. They are made with the same quality hemp-derived CBD you have come to love with Medterra products. At Medterra, they have taken the guesswork out of finding the right CBD for you and your furry friends. Each peanut butter chew contains 10mg of CBD, so you can easily track how much CBD your pet consumes. Medterra’s pet chews combine CBD, glucosamine, MSM, and chondroitin to support joint health and pain relief.



Also available are Medterra Calming Chews with bacon flavor!



Dosage for your Pet

30 chews per bag, 10mg of CBD per chew

0 lbs- 25lbs: 1/2 chew (5mg)

26 lbs- 50 lbs: 1 chew (10mg)

51 lbs- 75 lbs: 1.5 chews (15mg)

75 lbs+: 2 chews (20mg)

Medterra Joint Support CBD Chews - Ingredients

Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), Cannabidiol (CBD), Chickpea Flour, Potato Flour, Cane Molasses, Tapioca Starch, Water, Glycerin, Lecithin, Peanut Butter Flavor, Safflower Oil, Ascorbic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Calcium Propionate, Vitamin E.



Grown and extracted in the USA, this quality CBD is fully compliant under the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Pilot Program and Medterra is certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. Medterra’s CBD products are third-party tested and completely legal.

