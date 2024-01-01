MoonWlkr - CBD + CBG Pain Relief Gummies

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

MoonWlkr CBD + CBG Pain Relief Gummies deliver a proprietary blend of 25mg CBD, 10mg CBG, and 200mg patented Optimized Turmeric Curcumin®. This high quality blend delivers maximum pain relief without the THC! With the CBD and CBG working to help relieve your immediate pain, the compounds in the turmeric help to reduce inflammation over time.

Try these lime ginger-flavored gummies for help with managing pain relief!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
CBD + CBG + Turmeric
25mg CBD + 10mg CBG + 200mg turmeric per gummy
30 gummies per bottle
Lime Ginger flavor

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item