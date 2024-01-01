MoonWlkr CBD + CBG Pain Relief Gummies deliver a proprietary blend of 25mg CBD, 10mg CBG, and 200mg patented Optimized Turmeric Curcumin®. This high quality blend delivers maximum pain relief without the THC! With the CBD and CBG working to help relieve your immediate pain, the compounds in the turmeric help to reduce inflammation over time.
Try these lime ginger-flavored gummies for help with managing pain relief!
