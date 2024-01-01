MoonWlkr - CBD + CBN + THC Sleep Gummies

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

MoonWlkr CBD + CBN + THC Sleep Gummies deliver a proprietary blend of 25mg CBD, 10mg CBN, and 5mg Delta 9 THC. This potent mix helps send you into a restful sleep by addressing multiple sleep factors. Get your deep, uninterrupted sleep with these tasty gummies!

Try these tropical-flavored gummies for help with your sleep management!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
CBD + CBN + Delta 9 THC
25mg CBD + 10mg CBN + 5mg Delta 9 per gummy
30 gummies per bottle
Delicious tropical flavor

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item