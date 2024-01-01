MoonWlkr Delta 8 Gummies are packed full of flavor and power! Each 25mg Delta 8 gummy delivers the ultimate Delta 8 THC experience. Enjoy blissful vibes with pain relieving properties in each of these gummies. Each MoonWlkr Delta 8 Gummy jar contains 625mg Delta 8 THC, with 25 gummies per.
There are 13 flavors to choose from;
Purple Punch Blue Dream Berry Watermelon Zkittles Black Raspberry Blood Orange Cucumber Lime Key Lime Pie Passion Fruit Peach Ringz Pink Lemonade Mango Kush Sour Strawberry Diesel Pineapple Express
KEY ELEMENTS Total 625mg per pack 25mg per gummy 25 gummies per pack 13 different flavors to choose from
