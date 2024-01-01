MoonWlkr - Delta 8 Gummies - 625mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

MoonWlkr Delta 8 Gummies are packed full of flavor and power! Each 25mg Delta 8 gummy delivers the ultimate Delta 8 THC experience. Enjoy blissful vibes with pain relieving properties in each of these gummies. Each MoonWlkr Delta 8 Gummy jar contains 625mg Delta 8 THC, with 25 gummies per.

There are 13 flavors to choose from;

Purple Punch
Blue Dream Berry
Watermelon Zkittles
Black Raspberry
Blood Orange
Cucumber Lime
Key Lime Pie
Passion Fruit
Peach Ringz
Pink Lemonade
Mango Kush
Sour Strawberry Diesel
Pineapple Express

KEY ELEMENTS
Total 625mg per pack
25mg per gummy
25 gummies per pack
13 different flavors to choose from

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
