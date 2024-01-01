MoonWlkr - Delta 9 Gummies - 250mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

MoonWlkr Delta 9 Gummies are packed full of flavor and power! Each 10mg Delta 9 gummy delivers the ultimate THC experience. Enjoy blissful vibes with pain relieving properties in each of these gummies. Each MoonWlkr Delta 9 Gummy jar contains 250mg Delta 9 THC, with 25 gummies per.

There are 3 flavors to choose from;

Black Raspberry
Pink Lemonade
Sangria

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
Total 250mg per jar
10mg per gummy
25 gummies per pack
3 different flavors to choose from

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
