MoonWlkr Delta 9 Gummies are packed full of flavor and power! Each 10mg Delta 9 gummy delivers the ultimate THC experience. Enjoy blissful vibes with pain relieving properties in each of these gummies. Each MoonWlkr Delta 9 Gummy jar contains 250mg Delta 9 THC, with 25 gummies per.
There are 3 flavors to choose from;
Black Raspberry Pink Lemonade Sangria
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Total 250mg per jar 10mg per gummy 25 gummies per pack 3 different flavors to choose from
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.