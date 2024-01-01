MoonWlkr THC-P Blend Gummies come in a creamy and fruity flavor of Strawnana. Not only are these gummies delicious, but -whoo!- are they potent. Though there's only 1mg of THCP in each gummy, these gummies pack a punch. THCP is more than 10 times more potent than Delta 9 THC. The blend of THCP, Delta 8, and Delta 9 lends to an incredibly euphoric experience that you'll love.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Total 900mg per jar Delta 8 + Delta 9 + THCP 25mg Delta 8 + 10mg Delta 9 + 1mg THCP per gummy 25 gummies per pack
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.