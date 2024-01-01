MoonWlkr THC-V Gummies come in sweet Strawberry Acai. THCV is known as the "Hustlers Cannabinoid". THCV creates an experience full of energy, focus, and appetite. These gummies are also infused with Apple Cider Vinegar for extra ~health~.
Motivation starts today!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS THCV + Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) 10mg THCV + 500mg ACV per gummy 20 gummies per jar
