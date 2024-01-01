MoonWlkr - THC-V Gummies

MoonWlkr THC-V Gummies come in sweet Strawberry Acai. THCV is known as the "Hustlers Cannabinoid". THCV creates an experience full of energy, focus, and appetite. These gummies are also infused with Apple Cider Vinegar for extra ~health~.

Motivation starts today!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
THCV + Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)
10mg THCV + 500mg ACV per gummy
20 gummies per jar

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
