The Ooze Pen is intended for use with any 510 threaded vape cartridge including our Delta-8 THC cartridges or our Savage CBD Cartridges available in Pineapple Blast or Strawberry Citrus.
Ooze Pen Features Ooze 900 mAh Twist Grade A Battery 510 Thread, Variable Voltage 3.3V - 4.8V Available Colors: Black Matte Finish 2 Click Pre Heat Mode 20sec Auto-Shut- Off 900 mAh Battery 3.7V 3.3V - 4.8V Adjustable Voltage On/Off Function/ Click 5 Times Fast Over Charge Protection Chip USB Charger is Included
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.