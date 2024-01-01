Ooze Pen 900 mAH Twist VV Battery 3.3v - 4.8ve

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

The Ooze Pen is intended for use with any 510 threaded vape cartridge including our Delta-8 THC cartridges or our Savage CBD Cartridges available in Pineapple Blast or Strawberry Citrus.

​Ooze Pen Features
Ooze 900 mAh Twist Grade A Battery
510 Thread, Variable Voltage 3.3V - 4.8V
Available Colors: Black
Matte Finish
2 Click Pre Heat Mode
20sec Auto-Shut- Off 900 mAh Battery 3.7V
3.3V - 4.8V Adjustable Voltage
On/Off Function/ Click 5 Times Fast
Over Charge Protection Chip
USB Charger is Included

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item