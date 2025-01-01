Meet the Plain Jane THCA Vape Pen from Pinnacle Hemp - a powerful, reliable device with 65% THCA. Perfect for users seeking a high-quality experience from a trusted brand specializing in hemp-derived THCA.



Available in three flavorful strains to match your vibe: select from blissful Columbian Gold, balanced Garlic Breath, or super sleepy Sunshine Daydream.



PLAIN JANE THCA DISPOSABLE VAPE SPECIFICATIONS

1 high-quality vape pen per package

1g per vape pen

65% THCA content

Live resin

Auto-draw

Disposable

Rechargeable

Not refillable

3 strains

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



COLUMBIAN GOLD

A fun and funky strain for mental clarity, positivity and bliss, without paranoia or anxiety. Get giddy with classic aromas of sweet lemon skunk and tangy flavors of skunk and citrus.



​



HYBRIDS

Looking for a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best for social situations.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



GARLIC BREATH

Spice up your day with this super rare, indica-dominant strain known for pungent garlicky flavor. Enjoy a super calming high that starts with a gentle lift of the spirits and enhanced happiness and creativity, then guides you toward sleepiness and ease.



​



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock," which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most frequently used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



SUNSHINE DAYDREAM

Stress less with this sunny strain that boosts your mood with a mind-illuminating high that hits immediately. Tingly happiness expands throughout the body, leaving you completely relaxed.

