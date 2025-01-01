Elevate your THCA experience with Pinnacle Hemp’s Plain Jane THCA Badder Dabs. This buttery, flavorful, and aromatic live badder is perfect for those seeking a versatile, high-potency concentrate at 75% THCA.



Whether dabbing, adding to a vape pen designed for concentrates, or mixing with flower to enhance potency, enjoy premium live badder from Plain Jane. Choose your own adventure: select from uplifting Columbian Gold, balanced Garlic Breath, or relaxing Sunshine Daydream.



​PLAIN JANE CONCENTRATE SPECIFICATIONS

1g per container

Resealable container

75% THCA content

Live resin

Concentrate: badder consistency

3 strains

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



COLOMBIAN GOLD

A highly sought-after sativa strain that uplifts and energizes—without paranoia or anxiety. This artisan extract showcases Colombian Gold’s distinct aromas of sweet lemon skunk and flavors of citrus zest and earthy undertones.



HYBRIDS

Looking for a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best for social situations.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



GARLIC BREATH

For bold flavors and strong effects, choose this rare, indica-dominant strain known for robust garlicky flavor. Ideal for evening use, dab or add to incorporate into edibles or flower for a relaxing, tranquil time.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, choose an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock," which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most frequently used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



SUNSHINE DAYDREAM

Shine bright with the tranquility, relaxation and balance of Sunshine Daydream live badder. Enjoy fruity, floral aromas as you dab this versatile concentrate or add to a vape pen designed for concentrates.

