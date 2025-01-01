About this product
Elevate your THCA experience with Pinnacle Hemp’s Plain Jane THCA Badder Dabs. This buttery, flavorful, and aromatic live badder is perfect for those seeking a versatile, high-potency concentrate at 75% THCA.
Whether dabbing, adding to a vape pen designed for concentrates, or mixing with flower to enhance potency, enjoy premium live badder from Plain Jane. Choose your own adventure: select from uplifting Columbian Gold, balanced Garlic Breath, or relaxing Sunshine Daydream.
PLAIN JANE CONCENTRATE SPECIFICATIONS
1g per container
Resealable container
75% THCA content
Live resin
Concentrate: badder consistency
3 strains
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
COLOMBIAN GOLD
A highly sought-after sativa strain that uplifts and energizes—without paranoia or anxiety. This artisan extract showcases Colombian Gold’s distinct aromas of sweet lemon skunk and flavors of citrus zest and earthy undertones.
HYBRIDS
Looking for a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best for social situations.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
GARLIC BREATH
For bold flavors and strong effects, choose this rare, indica-dominant strain known for robust garlicky flavor. Ideal for evening use, dab or add to incorporate into edibles or flower for a relaxing, tranquil time.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, choose an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock," which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most frequently used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
SUNSHINE DAYDREAM
Shine bright with the tranquility, relaxation and balance of Sunshine Daydream live badder. Enjoy fruity, floral aromas as you dab this versatile concentrate or add to a vape pen designed for concentrates.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
