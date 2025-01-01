About this product
Looking for an unmatched pre-roll experience? Try one of these flavorful Plain Jane THCa pre-rolls from our friends at Pinnacle Hemp. Every pack contains 4 pre-rolls with 1 gram THCA each.
Pre-rolled with top-shelf raw cannabis flower rich in THCa, enjoy all the wonderful effects of premium flower—without the hassle of rolling your own!
PINNACLE HEMP PLAIN JANE THCA PREROLL SPECIFICATIONS
1 gram per pre-roll
4-pack
THCa flower
Raw cannabis flower
USA-grown hemp
Packed in a high-grade paper cone
🤩SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
PINEAPPLE FIELDS
Enjoy a super sweet tropical pineapple flavor. This fruity sativa brings on an energetic high with increased mental stimulation and focus, while simultaneously relaxing the body.
😌HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
GRAPE RUNTZ
Potent but balanced, Grape Runtz takes you to your happy place with a mentally blissful effect, while transporting the body into a state of total relaxation.
😴INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
This strain is most famous for its delicious flavor and aroma, followed by its smooth, fast onset. A euphoric, uplifting mental state blends perfectly with physical relaxation.
Plain Jane - THCA Pre-Rolls - 1g
The Green Dragon CBDPre-rolls
order on brand's website
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
