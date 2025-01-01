Looking for an unmatched pre-roll experience? Try one of these flavorful Plain Jane THCa pre-rolls from our friends at Pinnacle Hemp. Every pack contains 4 pre-rolls with 1 gram THCA each.



Pre-rolled with top-shelf raw cannabis flower rich in THCa, enjoy all the wonderful effects of premium flower—without the hassle of rolling your own!



PINNACLE HEMP PLAIN JANE THCA PREROLL SPECIFICATIONS

1 gram per pre-roll

4-pack

THCa flower

Raw cannabis flower

USA-grown hemp

Packed in a high-grade paper cone

​



🤩SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



PINEAPPLE FIELDS

Enjoy a super sweet tropical pineapple flavor. This fruity sativa brings on an energetic high with increased mental stimulation and focus, while simultaneously relaxing the body.



😌HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



GRAPE RUNTZ

Potent but balanced, Grape Runtz takes you to your happy place with a mentally blissful effect, while transporting the body into a state of total relaxation.



😴INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

This strain is most famous for its delicious flavor and aroma, followed by its smooth, fast onset. A euphoric, uplifting mental state blends perfectly with physical relaxation.



​

