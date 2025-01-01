Enjoy an otherworldly experience with Planet P’s Extreme Potency Meteorbites gummies. Each stellar little gummy is packed with 10mg THCP and 10mg Delta-9 THC for edibles that are bold, potent, and delicious.
Planet P is a THCP product line under the highly regarded Pinnacle Hemp brand.
Planet P THCP + THC Gummies Details Extreme Potency 20 Gummies Per Package 10 Milligrams THCP & 10 Milligrams Delta-9 THC Per Gummy 400 Milligrams Per Package Fast-acting Long-lasting
