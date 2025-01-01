Experience the unmatched potency of THCP in these Planet P’s THCP vape pens. This cutting-edge cannabinoid delivers the power of THCP, which is reported to be as much as 33 times stronger than Delta-9 THC! Pick your favorite strain and enjoy super strong effects like euphoria, pain relief, and enhanced creativity.
Planet P is a THCP product line under the highly regarded Pinnacle Hemp brand.
Planet P THCP Vape Pen Details 1 Gram 1,000 Milligrams THCP Cannabinoids: THCP Distillate Battery: 280mah USB-C Rechargeable (Cord Not Included) Indicator Light: Blue When Charging or Vaping
