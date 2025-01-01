About this product
GEEK BAR introduces the Pulse THC Liquid Diamonds 5g Disposable Vape Pen, a powerful, easy-to-use device packed with 5 grams of premium cannabinoids like THC-A, Delta 9, THC-P, and HHC-P. With its ceramic coil and draw-activated firing, it delivers smooth, full-flavored vapor effortlessly.
Crafted with live resin and cannabis-derived terpenes (CDT), it offers an authentic cannabis experience while enhancing the entourage effect. Plus, USB-C rechargeability ensures quick power-ups, and third-party lab testing guarantees purity and quality with every puff.
PULSE THC LIQUID DIAMONDS 5G DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS
5 grams per pen
Live resin
THC-A, Delta 9, THC-P, HHC-P blend
Rechargeable
Type-C charging port
Preheat function
Ceramic coil
Farm Bill compliant, less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
NOT Refillable
Disposable
5 strains
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
GRAPE GUAVA GASOLINE
A bold blend of juicy grape and tropical guava, delivering a smooth, energizing buzz with a punchy, fruity flavor.
MANGO MARTINI HAZE
Tropical mango meets zesty citrus in this haze strain, offering a lively, uplifting experience that’s as refreshing as a fruity cocktail.
SOUR COTTON CANDY ZKITTLEZ
Sweet and tangy, this strain mixes candy-like flavors with a sour twist, perfect for those who love a balanced, euphoric high.
STRAWBERRY BANANA AUTO WHIP
A creamy mix of ripe strawberry and banana, this hybrid delivers a smooth, mellow high with a hint of fruity sweetness.
SUPER LEMON DIESEL
Zesty lemon and earthy diesel combine to create a powerful strain that boosts energy and focus, perfect for daytime use.
SWEET SUGAR POP GELATO
A sugary-sweet gelato strain with creamy, dessert-like flavors that offers a soothing, balanced high for relaxation and bliss.
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize. Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
GRANNY APPLE EXPRESS X LSD 25
Crisp green apple and earthy undertones collide for a cerebral, mind-bending experience with a touch of sweetness.
OG BANANA SQUIRT
A rich, tropical banana flavor paired with a smooth, relaxing high that’s great for unwinding and enjoying some chill time.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
BLUE BUBBA DREAM
A calming, dreamy strain with blueberry flavors that’s perfect for stress relief and deep relaxation.
RAZZ RUNTZ #69
A sweet and tart raspberry-infused strain, designed to melt away tension and leave you feeling completely relaxed.
Crafted with live resin and cannabis-derived terpenes (CDT), it offers an authentic cannabis experience while enhancing the entourage effect. Plus, USB-C rechargeability ensures quick power-ups, and third-party lab testing guarantees purity and quality with every puff.
PULSE THC LIQUID DIAMONDS 5G DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS
5 grams per pen
Live resin
THC-A, Delta 9, THC-P, HHC-P blend
Rechargeable
Type-C charging port
Preheat function
Ceramic coil
Farm Bill compliant, less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
NOT Refillable
Disposable
5 strains
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
GRAPE GUAVA GASOLINE
A bold blend of juicy grape and tropical guava, delivering a smooth, energizing buzz with a punchy, fruity flavor.
MANGO MARTINI HAZE
Tropical mango meets zesty citrus in this haze strain, offering a lively, uplifting experience that’s as refreshing as a fruity cocktail.
SOUR COTTON CANDY ZKITTLEZ
Sweet and tangy, this strain mixes candy-like flavors with a sour twist, perfect for those who love a balanced, euphoric high.
STRAWBERRY BANANA AUTO WHIP
A creamy mix of ripe strawberry and banana, this hybrid delivers a smooth, mellow high with a hint of fruity sweetness.
SUPER LEMON DIESEL
Zesty lemon and earthy diesel combine to create a powerful strain that boosts energy and focus, perfect for daytime use.
SWEET SUGAR POP GELATO
A sugary-sweet gelato strain with creamy, dessert-like flavors that offers a soothing, balanced high for relaxation and bliss.
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize. Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
GRANNY APPLE EXPRESS X LSD 25
Crisp green apple and earthy undertones collide for a cerebral, mind-bending experience with a touch of sweetness.
OG BANANA SQUIRT
A rich, tropical banana flavor paired with a smooth, relaxing high that’s great for unwinding and enjoying some chill time.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
BLUE BUBBA DREAM
A calming, dreamy strain with blueberry flavors that’s perfect for stress relief and deep relaxation.
RAZZ RUNTZ #69
A sweet and tart raspberry-infused strain, designed to melt away tension and leave you feeling completely relaxed.
Pulse THC - Liquid Diamonds 5g Disposable Vape Pen
The Green Dragon CBDVape pens
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
GEEK BAR introduces the Pulse THC Liquid Diamonds 5g Disposable Vape Pen, a powerful, easy-to-use device packed with 5 grams of premium cannabinoids like THC-A, Delta 9, THC-P, and HHC-P. With its ceramic coil and draw-activated firing, it delivers smooth, full-flavored vapor effortlessly.
Crafted with live resin and cannabis-derived terpenes (CDT), it offers an authentic cannabis experience while enhancing the entourage effect. Plus, USB-C rechargeability ensures quick power-ups, and third-party lab testing guarantees purity and quality with every puff.
PULSE THC LIQUID DIAMONDS 5G DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS
5 grams per pen
Live resin
THC-A, Delta 9, THC-P, HHC-P blend
Rechargeable
Type-C charging port
Preheat function
Ceramic coil
Farm Bill compliant, less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
NOT Refillable
Disposable
5 strains
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
GRAPE GUAVA GASOLINE
A bold blend of juicy grape and tropical guava, delivering a smooth, energizing buzz with a punchy, fruity flavor.
MANGO MARTINI HAZE
Tropical mango meets zesty citrus in this haze strain, offering a lively, uplifting experience that’s as refreshing as a fruity cocktail.
SOUR COTTON CANDY ZKITTLEZ
Sweet and tangy, this strain mixes candy-like flavors with a sour twist, perfect for those who love a balanced, euphoric high.
STRAWBERRY BANANA AUTO WHIP
A creamy mix of ripe strawberry and banana, this hybrid delivers a smooth, mellow high with a hint of fruity sweetness.
SUPER LEMON DIESEL
Zesty lemon and earthy diesel combine to create a powerful strain that boosts energy and focus, perfect for daytime use.
SWEET SUGAR POP GELATO
A sugary-sweet gelato strain with creamy, dessert-like flavors that offers a soothing, balanced high for relaxation and bliss.
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize. Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
GRANNY APPLE EXPRESS X LSD 25
Crisp green apple and earthy undertones collide for a cerebral, mind-bending experience with a touch of sweetness.
OG BANANA SQUIRT
A rich, tropical banana flavor paired with a smooth, relaxing high that’s great for unwinding and enjoying some chill time.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
BLUE BUBBA DREAM
A calming, dreamy strain with blueberry flavors that’s perfect for stress relief and deep relaxation.
RAZZ RUNTZ #69
A sweet and tart raspberry-infused strain, designed to melt away tension and leave you feeling completely relaxed.
Crafted with live resin and cannabis-derived terpenes (CDT), it offers an authentic cannabis experience while enhancing the entourage effect. Plus, USB-C rechargeability ensures quick power-ups, and third-party lab testing guarantees purity and quality with every puff.
PULSE THC LIQUID DIAMONDS 5G DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS
5 grams per pen
Live resin
THC-A, Delta 9, THC-P, HHC-P blend
Rechargeable
Type-C charging port
Preheat function
Ceramic coil
Farm Bill compliant, less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
NOT Refillable
Disposable
5 strains
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
GRAPE GUAVA GASOLINE
A bold blend of juicy grape and tropical guava, delivering a smooth, energizing buzz with a punchy, fruity flavor.
MANGO MARTINI HAZE
Tropical mango meets zesty citrus in this haze strain, offering a lively, uplifting experience that’s as refreshing as a fruity cocktail.
SOUR COTTON CANDY ZKITTLEZ
Sweet and tangy, this strain mixes candy-like flavors with a sour twist, perfect for those who love a balanced, euphoric high.
STRAWBERRY BANANA AUTO WHIP
A creamy mix of ripe strawberry and banana, this hybrid delivers a smooth, mellow high with a hint of fruity sweetness.
SUPER LEMON DIESEL
Zesty lemon and earthy diesel combine to create a powerful strain that boosts energy and focus, perfect for daytime use.
SWEET SUGAR POP GELATO
A sugary-sweet gelato strain with creamy, dessert-like flavors that offers a soothing, balanced high for relaxation and bliss.
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize. Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
GRANNY APPLE EXPRESS X LSD 25
Crisp green apple and earthy undertones collide for a cerebral, mind-bending experience with a touch of sweetness.
OG BANANA SQUIRT
A rich, tropical banana flavor paired with a smooth, relaxing high that’s great for unwinding and enjoying some chill time.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
BLUE BUBBA DREAM
A calming, dreamy strain with blueberry flavors that’s perfect for stress relief and deep relaxation.
RAZZ RUNTZ #69
A sweet and tart raspberry-infused strain, designed to melt away tension and leave you feeling completely relaxed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item