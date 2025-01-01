GEEK BAR introduces the Pulse THC Platinum Blend 5g Disposable Vape Pen, a sophisticated vaping device chock full of Delta-8, HHC, THCP and cannabis-derived terpenes. Go Platinum. Because you deserve the very best.



Pulse THC Platinum Blend 5g Disposable Vape Pen Details

5 grams per pen

Delta-8, HHC, THCP & Terpenes blend

Rechargeable

Type-C charging port

Digital display screen

Disposable

Temperature control

Several strains to choose from

​Platinum Blend Strains

Grape Guava Gasoline (Sativa)

Fruity flavors and happy, creative effects.



Mango Martini Haze (Sativa)

Tropical mango aroma and flavor and uplifting, cheerful effects.



Sour Cotton Candy Zkittlez (Sativa)

Juicy citrus flavors and happy, creative effects.



Strawberry Banana Whip Auto (Sativa)

Sweet, fruity flavors and energizing, focused effects.



Super Lemon Diesel (Sativa)

Citrusy, sweet flavor with hints of pepper and euphoric effects.



Sweet Sugar Pop Gelato (Sativa)

Sweet, dessert-y flavors and uplifting cerebral effects.



OG Banana Squirt (Hybrid)

Strong aromas and flavors of ripe banana and relaxing effects.



Granny Apple Express LSD-25 (Hybrid)

Sour apple flavor and tingly euphoria that mellows into relaxation.



Razz Runtz #69 (Indica)

Sweet, fruity flavor with notes of raspberry and potent relaxing effects.



​Blue Bubba Dream (Indica)

Sweet and sour tropical citrus flavor with a slight nuttiness and giddy effects followed by sleepiness.

