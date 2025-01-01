About this product
GEEK BAR introduces the Pulse THC Platinum Blend 5g Disposable Vape Pen, a sophisticated vaping device chock full of Delta-8, HHC, THCP and cannabis-derived terpenes. Go Platinum. Because you deserve the very best.
Pulse THC Platinum Blend 5g Disposable Vape Pen Details
5 grams per pen
Delta-8, HHC, THCP & Terpenes blend
Rechargeable
Type-C charging port
Digital display screen
Disposable
Temperature control
Several strains to choose from
Platinum Blend Strains
Grape Guava Gasoline (Sativa)
Fruity flavors and happy, creative effects.
Mango Martini Haze (Sativa)
Tropical mango aroma and flavor and uplifting, cheerful effects.
Sour Cotton Candy Zkittlez (Sativa)
Juicy citrus flavors and happy, creative effects.
Strawberry Banana Whip Auto (Sativa)
Sweet, fruity flavors and energizing, focused effects.
Super Lemon Diesel (Sativa)
Citrusy, sweet flavor with hints of pepper and euphoric effects.
Sweet Sugar Pop Gelato (Sativa)
Sweet, dessert-y flavors and uplifting cerebral effects.
OG Banana Squirt (Hybrid)
Strong aromas and flavors of ripe banana and relaxing effects.
Granny Apple Express LSD-25 (Hybrid)
Sour apple flavor and tingly euphoria that mellows into relaxation.
Razz Runtz #69 (Indica)
Sweet, fruity flavor with notes of raspberry and potent relaxing effects.
Blue Bubba Dream (Indica)
Sweet and sour tropical citrus flavor with a slight nuttiness and giddy effects followed by sleepiness.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
