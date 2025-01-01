Experience the future of vaping with Pulse THC X Meteor Blend, a state-of-the-art disposable vape that seamlessly combines advanced technology with a sleek, modern design. Engineered for those who prioritize performance, convenience, and style, this next-generation device delivers a potent blend of THCP, D9, HHC, & THCh in consistently smooth and powerful draws. Whether you're seeking rich flavor, effortless functionality, or a cutting-edge experience, you're sure to take your vaping journey to new heights with Pulse THC X Meteor Blend.



​PULSE THC X METEOR BLEND VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS

5 grams (5000mg) per pen

THCh, Delta 9, THC-P, HHC blend

2 Vape Modes;

Regular

Pulse

Rechargeable

3D Curved Screen

Vaping Timekeeper

Inhale-Activated

Type-C charging port

Dual Mesh Coil

NOT Refillable

Disposable

​



🌠PULSE THC X METEOR BLEND STRAINS🌠

Find the perfect strain to suit your mood! Whether you're looking for an uplifting boost, soothing relaxation, or a balanced effect, explore these strains and enhance your experience. Uncover your ideal match today!



SATIVAS

For an invigorating, uplifting, and energizing high with a satisfying body buzz, try one of these incredible Sativa strains. Perfect for tackling your to-do list, staying active, or enhancing your workout, Sativa is your go-to choice for a motivating boost.



Durban Poison

Durban Poison is a pure Sativa strain celebrated for its energizing and uplifting effects. With a sweet, earthy aroma and hints of citrus, this strain delivers a focused, creative, and euphoric high, making it perfect for daytime use. Ideal for productivity, socializing, or outdoor activities, Durban Poison keeps you motivated and stress-free.



Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze is a zesty Sativa strain known for its tangy lemon flavor and uplifting effects. This vibrant strain delivers an energizing, euphoric high that boosts creativity, focus, and mood. Perfect for daytime use, Super Lemon Haze is ideal for tackling tasks, socializing, or enjoying outdoor activities with an extra burst of energy.



Green Crack

Green Crack is a popular Sativa strain known for its intense, energizing effects and bright citrus flavor. This strain delivers a sharp, focused high that boosts creativity, motivation, and mental clarity, making it perfect for daytime use. Ideal for staying productive and social, Green Crack helps you power through tasks with a burst of euphoria and energy.



Jack Herer

Jack Herer is a classic Sativa strain renowned for its energizing and clear-headed effects. With a distinct pine and citrus aroma, this strain promotes creativity, focus, and mental clarity. Often used for daytime activities, Jack Herer enhances mood and productivity, making it ideal for both socializing and tackling tasks with a boost of energy.



HYBRIDS

Want a balanced high that’s not too energizing or too sedating? A Hybrid strain is the perfect choice. Offering the best of both worlds, Hybrids provide a mix of motivation and relaxation. They’re also known as the "social" strain - great for enhancing conversations and enjoying time with friends.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



Blue Dream

Blue Dream is a beloved Sativa-dominant hybrid known for its sweet berry aroma and balanced effects. A cross between Blueberry and Haze, it delivers an uplifting cerebral buzz that enhances creativity and focus, followed by a gentle, full-body relaxation. With its smooth, energizing high, Blue Dream is perfect for daytime use, helping to relieve stress and boost mood without heavy sedation.



Laughing Gas

Laughing Gas is a potent Hybrid strain, Sativa-leaning, known for its uplifting and euphoric effects. With a pungent citrus and diesel aroma, this strain delivers a burst of energy, creativity, and mood-boosting laughter. Perfect for social settings or daytime use, Laughing Gas keeps you motivated and happy while melting away stress.



OG Mango Kush

OG Mango Kush is a flavorful Hybrid strain that combines tropical mango sweetness with classic Kush earthiness. It enhances mood, boosts creativity, and provides a mellow body buzz. Perfect for daytime use, OG Mango Kush is ideal for socializing, relaxation, and stress relief.



Cherry Pie Gelato

Cherry Pie Gelato is a vibrant Hybrid that blends sweet cherry and creamy gelato flavors for a smooth, flavorful experience. Known for its uplifting and euphoric effects, this strain enhances creativity, boosts mood, and provides a gentle body relaxation. Perfect for daytime enjoyment, Cherry Pie Gelato keeps you energized, focused, and stress-free.



INDICAS

For the ultimate relaxation experience, Indica strains are the way to go. Known for their soothing effects, these strains are often used as sleep aids and can induce deep calm. Many produce the well-known "couch-lock" effect, delivering a full-body high paired with a tranquil head high. Ideal for unwinding at the end of the day or preparing for a restful night’s sleep.



Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake is a deliciously smooth Indica strain known for its sweet, creamy flavor with hints of vanilla and sugary dough. It delivers a deeply relaxing and calming high, perfect for unwinding after a long day. This strain is ideal for evening use, helping to relieve stress, promote sleep, and soothe body tension without leaving you overly sedated.



Northern Lights

Northern Lights is a legendary Indica strain known for its sweet, earthy aroma and deeply relaxing effects. It delivers a calming body high that soothes muscle tension and promotes restful sleep, making it perfect for evening use. Ideal for unwinding after a long day, Northern Lights helps relieve stress, anxiety, and insomnia with its tranquilizing effects.



Purple Punch

Purple Punch is a potent Indica strain known for its sweet, fruity aroma with hints of berry and grape. It delivers a relaxing and calming high, perfect for unwinding after a long day or preparing for sleep. With its soothing body effects and mood-enhancing qualities, Purple Punch is ideal for relieving stress, pain, and insomnia.

read more