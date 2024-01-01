Pushin P's THCP Gummies

P's (formerly Pushin P's) introduces potent and completely pure THCP gummies. P's THCP Gummies creates incredibly euphoric effects in these edible delights. Each gummy delivers 10mg of pure THCP, with NO Delta 8 THC. That's right - these gummies are D8-Free, giving you more reins to steer your high where you want it to go.

Enjoy the potent effects of THCP in each delectable gummy.

PUSHIN P'S FLAVORS
Melonious Assault
Sour Power
Them Apples

PUSHIN P'S THCP GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS
10 gummies per jar
10mg THCP per gummy
100mg per jar
Pure THCP

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
