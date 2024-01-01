Road Trip - Desert Stardust Mushroom Gummies

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

Road Trip Desert Stardust Mushroom Gummies contain a proprietary magic mushroom blend that can be transcendent. Road Trip's proprietary magic mushroom blend is called Desert Stardust. Desert Stardust is known for its effects that can alter perception, create vivid visuals, and change thought patterns.

Try these vegan gummies in 4 yummy flavors; Pineapple, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, and Strawberry!

ROAD TRIP DESERT STARDUST MUSHROOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS
8 gummies Per Pouch
High Potency Extracts
Childproof, Resealable Bag
Vegan
THC-Free
CBD-Free
Proprietary Blend of Tryptamines, Nootropics, & Adaptogenics

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item