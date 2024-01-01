Road Trip Desert Stardust Mushroom Gummies contain a proprietary magic mushroom blend that can be transcendent. Road Trip's proprietary magic mushroom blend is called Desert Stardust. Desert Stardust is known for its effects that can alter perception, create vivid visuals, and change thought patterns.
Try these vegan gummies in 4 yummy flavors; Pineapple, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, and Strawberry!
ROAD TRIP DESERT STARDUST MUSHROOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS 8 gummies Per Pouch High Potency Extracts Childproof, Resealable Bag Vegan THC-Free CBD-Free Proprietary Blend of Tryptamines, Nootropics, & Adaptogenics
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.