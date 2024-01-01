RYOT - Acrylic Magnetic Dugout with Matching One Hitter

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

his RYOT Acrylic Magnetic Dugout with Matching One Hitter comes in a sleek black and white design. This perfect on-the-go piece features a lid and poker, with matching one hitter. All you need is a lighter and your favorite flower and you're all set.

Grab your RYOT Acrylic Magnetic Dugout and Matching One Hitter today!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
Magnetic Poker and Lid
Storage
Matching One Hitter Included
Dugout 4.25" x 2" (.625" thick)
Compact
Easy to Clean
Durable, Light Weight, & Acrylic Construction
Dugout fits all standard one hitters

Intended for use with tobacco or hemp products. All sales final. No Returns.

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
