his RYOT Acrylic Magnetic Dugout with Matching One Hitter comes in a sleek black and white design. This perfect on-the-go piece features a lid and poker, with matching one hitter. All you need is a lighter and your favorite flower and you're all set.
Grab your RYOT Acrylic Magnetic Dugout and Matching One Hitter today!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Magnetic Poker and Lid Storage Matching One Hitter Included Dugout 4.25" x 2" (.625" thick) Compact Easy to Clean Durable, Light Weight, & Acrylic Construction Dugout fits all standard one hitters Intended for use with tobacco or hemp products. All sales final. No Returns.
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.