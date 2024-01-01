auce Smokes Shorties Joints deliver an insane celebration of some of the best cannabinoids. These joints contain a proprietary "Super Knockout Blend" of Delta 9, THC-P, THC-X, HHC-P, and Delta 8 Live Resin. This high quality flower also contains hash and kief - each joint is specially coated in strain specific hash. The solventless THCa technology creates a perfectly even and smooth burn.



These small batch and hand crafted joints come in 3 gram jars.



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

5 joints per jar

3g per jar

.6g per joint

Delta 9 + THC-P + THC-X + HHC-P + Delta 8

Infused with Live Resin

Hash + Kief coated

ANIMAL MINTZ (INDICA-HYBRID)

Animal Mintz is an Indica-Hybrid strain. This calming and euphoric strain have effects that come on fast and hard with insane cerebral stimulation being the first and body lock hitting after. This strain delivers perfect flavors of herbs, coffee, and sweet nuttiness.



GRANDADDY PURP (INDICA)

Grand Daddy Purp is a very traditional Indica that will send your head into a dreamy buzz. Enjoy full relaxation while complex grape and berry flavors take over your taste buds.



JET FUEL (SATIVA)

Jet Fuel is a cerebral Sativa strain that creates crazy amounts of energy and creativity. This strain is known to help with treating chronic fatigue, headaches, stress, mood swings, and depression. You'll enjoy this strain if you also love flavors of sweetness, diesel, and pine.



PLATINUM ROSE (SATIVA-HYBRID)

Platinum Rose is a Sativa-Hybrid strain that delivers tart and sweet flavors. This strain is good for helping with stress, anxiety, and pain due to its uplifting and cerebral effects.



SPACE OCTANE (HYBRID)

Space Octane is an Indica-dominant Hybrid strain. If you enjoy diesel and berry notes, this strain is for you! Perfect for the end of a long day, this strain is uplifting yet relaxing and chill.



WHITE RUNTZ (HYBRID)

White Runtz is an evenly balanced Hybrid strain. This strain can help stress, muscle pain, anxiety, and more with its long-lasting effects of relaxation and rest. This strain delivers flavors of candy, citrus, fruit, and tartness.

