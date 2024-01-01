Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies with HHC create a heady and cerebral euphoria. Similar to Sativa strains, HHC can help boost energy and motivation. Shaka Sweets takes their proprietary magic mushroom blend and combines it with HHC to create an incredibly unique and elevated experience.
These magical gummies come in a nostalgic Hawaiian Punch flavor.
What are you waiting for? Grab your Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies + HHC today!
SHAKA SWEETS MAGIC MUSHROOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS 8 Gummies Per Pouch 400mg HHC Per Pouch Resealable Pouch Proprietary Magic Mushroom Extract Blend + 50mg HHC Per Gummy Vegan Flavor: Hawaiian Punch
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.