Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies + 400mg HHC | Hawaiian Punch

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies with HHC create a heady and cerebral euphoria. Similar to Sativa strains, HHC can help boost energy and motivation. Shaka Sweets takes their proprietary magic mushroom blend and combines it with HHC to create an incredibly unique and elevated experience.

These magical gummies come in a nostalgic Hawaiian Punch flavor.

What are you waiting for? Grab your Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies + HHC today!

SHAKA SWEETS MAGIC MUSHROOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS
8 Gummies Per Pouch
400mg HHC Per Pouch
Resealable Pouch
Proprietary Magic Mushroom Extract Blend + 50mg HHC Per Gummy
Vegan
Flavor: Hawaiian Punch

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item